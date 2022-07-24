HC Wainwright Cuts Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target to $6.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.34. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.