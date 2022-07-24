Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

