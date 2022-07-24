BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

BGC Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

BGCP opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 145.8% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,830 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.9% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.