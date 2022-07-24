BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

