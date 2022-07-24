Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.
Insider Activity at Allbirds
In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.