Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

