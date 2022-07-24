Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Stephens lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $373.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 132,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

