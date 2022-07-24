Piper Sandler Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.41. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

