Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $10,001,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Banner by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

