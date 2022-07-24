Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

