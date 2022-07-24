American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $65.25 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 0.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

