AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABC. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Shares of ABC opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

