Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Xencor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.