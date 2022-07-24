Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.14 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

