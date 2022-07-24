Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

