Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

