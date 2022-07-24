UBS Group Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $53.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,772,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

