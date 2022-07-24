TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $72.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

