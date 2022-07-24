Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen to $261.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Shares of UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

