National Bankshares Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.59.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

BTO opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921 over the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

