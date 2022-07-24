Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.43.

TSE CG opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.33 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

