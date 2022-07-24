Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CU. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.75. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

