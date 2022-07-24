Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CU. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.00.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.75. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
