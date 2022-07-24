Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$39.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.50 to C$39.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.06.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.69. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.86.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.045849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

