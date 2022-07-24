National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.