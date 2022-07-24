The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.20.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$24.82 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.54.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

