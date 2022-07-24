First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.79.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE FR opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,863.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,400,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $327,840 in the last ninety days.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
