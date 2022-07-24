Credit Suisse Group Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.07.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$25.25 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.79.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3215759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,079,488.25. Insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 in the last 90 days.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

