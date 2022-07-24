First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.41.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

FM opened at C$19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.