National Bankshares Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$198.14.

TSE:FNV opened at C$160.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.13 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.86. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

