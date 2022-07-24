Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

