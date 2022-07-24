StockNews.com Downgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

