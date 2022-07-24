Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

