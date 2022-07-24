Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
