CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

CVI stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

