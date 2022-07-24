StockNews.com Upgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to “Buy”

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

