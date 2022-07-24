StockNews.com Upgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to “Buy”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

