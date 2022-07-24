Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.