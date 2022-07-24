Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $735.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

