First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AG opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -665,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

