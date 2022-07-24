Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.