Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
