Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
