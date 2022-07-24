Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.