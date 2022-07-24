Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $43.05.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
