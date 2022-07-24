Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Further Reading

