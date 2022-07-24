Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $70.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of ALTR opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

