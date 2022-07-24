ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to €525.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $534.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.55. ASML has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ASML by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

