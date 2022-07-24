HC Wainwright Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $2.50

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

