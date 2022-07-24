American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.89.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $157,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

