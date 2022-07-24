American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.89.
Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.