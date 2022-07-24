agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 11,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,838,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $215,057.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,970. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

