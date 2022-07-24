MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.52. MeridianLink shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Down 4.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MeridianLink by 74.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

