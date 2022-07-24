Piper Sandler Downgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Neutral

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDUP. Barclays cut their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

