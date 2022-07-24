JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Overweight

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($77.78) to €78.00 ($78.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.71) to €67.00 ($67.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.48) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

PUBGY stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

